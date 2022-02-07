In N. Sembilan, woman narrowly escapes harm after retaining wall on slope collapses, partly hitting car

Contractors carry out cleaning work at the site of the landslip in Jalan Limbok, Seremban, February 7, 2022. ― Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Feb 7 ― A woman had a narrow escape when part of her car was hit by debris from a landslip at a residential area in Jalan Limbok here this afternoon.

Sri Vythalingam said his aunt Christine Ratnam, however, managed to escape when the retaining wall being built on a slope gave way and crashed onto the passenger seat on the left side of her Perodua Myvi car.

“At that time, the rain was subsiding and my sister was driving on her way home. She managed to save herself when she quickly hopped out of the car and we are thankful she suffered no injuries.

“The collapsed retaining wall belongs to the occupants of a bungalow house on a hill. Indeed, construction work is being carried out in the area and it collapsed following heavy rain since 5pm today,” she told Bernama here.

Sri said that as a result of the incident, his 40-year-old aunt was left traumatised but had lodged a police report regarding the incident.

She said the bungalow owner and contractor involved stated that they would be responsible and also pay compensation for the incident.

“We hope things like this will not happen again. Imagine if someone was injured and killed as a result of the incident. We hope the relevant parties will expedite the construction issue,” she said.

Meanwhile, Seremban Fire and Rescue Station chief Mohammad Idris said they received a call at 5.30pm about the collapse of a slope at a house in the area and a Perodua Myvi car being affected. ― Bernama