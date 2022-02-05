Bung Mokhtar urge peers to value voters’ mandate to develop Sabah

Deputy Chief Minister of Sabah Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin. ― file pic — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

As such, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, said all GRS assemblymen must work as a team to fulfill the aspirations of the people.

Bung, who is also Sabah Public Works Department Minister, said mutual co-operation is also very important to create a stable government that is able to face political, health and economic crises due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The people place high confidence and aspirations on the state government, “he said in a statement here today.

“As such, we must value the trust with a determination to work to develop Sabah by forgetting all differences for the sake of fulfilling the well-being and welfare of the people,” he said.

According to Bung, a new approach to meet the aspirations of the people must be done by leaving behind old practices such as merely announcing a project and allocation but lacking the commitment to implement it.

“The people are now so matured in their thinking and they evaluate the actions of the government and the elected representatives.

“They are no longer swayed with announcements of how much of allocation is given to implement a development project but what they are hoping for is how those projects can be expedited,” he said.

Bung, who is also Lamag assemblyman, conceded that Sabah is still far behind in the aspects of infrastructural, health and educational development and these issues must be given attention by the Federal Government. ― Bernama