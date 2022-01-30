CovidNow: 50.4pc of Malaysia’s adult population given booster dose

A man receives his Covid-19 booster dose jab at the Perak Community Specialist Hospital (PCSH), January 5, 2022. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — A total of 11,809,467 individuals or 50.4 per cent of the adult population in the country have received their Covid-19 booster dose as of yesterday.

According to the Health Ministry’s CovidNow portal, a total of 22,923,709 individuals or 97.9 per cent of adults in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccine dose, while 99.1 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, a total of 2,787,642 individuals or 88.6 per cent have completed their vaccination, while another 2,867,448 individuals or 91.1 percent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 97,300 vaccine doses were administered yesterday, 732 as the first dose, 898 the second and another 95,670 as booster doses, bringing the cumulative total dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme to 63,384,672.

Meanwhile, according to the ministry’s GitHub portal, five Covid-19 deaths were recorded yesterday, namely one case each in Kelantan, Melaka, Pahang, Penang and Selangor. — Bernama