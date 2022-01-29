Another 12 lives claimed due to Covid-19, death toll now at 31,952

According to the Health Ministry’s CovidNow portal, the death toll from the disease now stands at 31,952 people. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — Malaysia reported another 12 more Covid-19 related deaths over the past 24-hours including one person who died before being brought in to hospital.

By state, three were recorded in both Johor and Perak, followed by two each in Pahang and Sabah, as well as one each in Melaka and Selangor.

According to the Health Ministry’s CovidNow portal, the death toll from the disease now stands at 31,952 people.

Meanwhile, the national death rate is at 45 deaths per ten million people, based on data from the past two weeks.

In the same two weeks, 73.7 per cent of people who died were aged 60 and above. Another 29.9 per cent were aged between 30 and 59, while 1.9 per cent were aged between 18 and 29.

There were no deaths involving those aged 17 and under in the past two weeks.

Yesterday, Malaysia logged 5,149 new infections.

Of these, the five highest number of infections, by state or Federal Territory, were recorded in Selangor (1,467), Johor (689), Kedah (506), Kuala Lumpur (378) and Melaka (356).

Meanwhile, the three lowest number of new cases were recorded in Labuan (three), Sarawak (11) and Perlis (18).

This brings the number of active cases in the country to 50,030, and the total number of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic here to 2,844,969.