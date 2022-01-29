Agong, Permaisuri extend condolences to family of Tun Salahuddin

A screenshot of Istana Negara’s Facebook page.

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 ― The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have expressed their condolences to the family of former Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sarawak Tun Abang Muhammad Salahuddin Abang Barieng who died yesterday.

According to a post on Istana Negara’s Facebook page, Their Majesties were saddened by the death and hoped that his family would be patient and strong in coping with the loss.

“Their Majesties pray for his soul to be blessed by Allah SWT and placed among the righteous.

“Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah greatly appreciate and praise the former governor’s devotion, service and sacrifice to the state and country,” read the post.

Tun Salahuddin, who was 100 years old, died of old age at the Normah Medical Centre at 11.47 pm yesterday.

Born on August 27, 1921, Tun Salahuddin had served as Sarawak’s governor from 1977 to 1981 and from 2001 to 2014, making him the first person to have been appointed to hold the post twice. ― Bernama