Bukit Aman says it confirms receiving report on death of detainee in Terengganu lock-up

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — The Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) has confirmed receiving a report on the death of a detainee at the Marang Police Station lock-up in Terengganu today.

JIPS director Datuk Azri Ahmad said the department received the report at 3pm.

He said the investigation was being handled by the JIPS’ Crime Investigation Unit on Death In Custody.

“The 38-year-old detainee was arrested under Section 379 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement tonight.

Azri said the detainee was remanded for three days from today by the Marang Magistrates’ Court in Terengganu. — Bernama