Stats Dept: Info on national-level health crisis, natural disasters to be coordinated

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — National-level information like health crises and natural disasters will be coordinated according to the need for more comprehensive, concise and integrated data availability, according to the Statistics Department (DOSM).

The department said it was always diligent in managing data, which is a national asset, with the method of collecting data done systematically to create information that can provide guidance towards achieving the country’s policy goals and vision.

“The DOSM, as an excellent statistical organisation, has been recognised internationally and continues to adhere to the basic principles of official statistics or Fundamental Principle Official Statistics (FPOS) that is provided by the United Nations in ensuring that official statistics are reliable and of integrity,” it said in a statement.

It also said that it accepted the decision made by the first meeting of the National Statistic and Data Council (MSDN), which was chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Among the decisions were that the DOSM will be empowered, as a central agency, with strengthening the organisation and modernising services, the Chief Data Officer (CDO) will be appointed through reassignment of existing officers in each ministry/department/federal and state agency starting from this year in stages, and the implementation of the National Statistical System Strengthening action plan. — Bernama