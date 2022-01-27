Perikatan sec-gen: Ahmad Fadhli is new Youth chief, Dr Yadzil appointed as Melaka Perikatan chairman

Ahmad Fadhli Shaari has been appointed the new Perikatan Nasional Youth chief with immediate effect. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Pasir Mas MP Ahmad Fadhli Shaari, who is also PAS Youth chief, has been appointed the new Perikatan Nasional (PN) Youth chief with immediate effect.

PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin said the PN Supreme Council, which met yesterday, also unanimously appointed Bemban assemblyman Dr Mohd Yadzil Yaakub as the Melaka PN chairman with immediate effect as well.

“The meeting held an in-depth discussion about the current political situation, especially the party machinery’s readiness for the upcoming Johor state election,” he said in a statement today.

Hamzah said the meeting was attended by representatives from all component parties, namely `

Ahmad Fadhli replaces Khairil Nizam Khiruddin, while Dr Mohd Yadzil, who is also Melaka Bersatu chief, succeeds Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen who resigned on November 25. — Bernama