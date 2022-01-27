Penang chief minister out of quarantine

Chief Minister of Penang Chow Kon Yeow has his pink band cut after being given the all-clear by the state Health Department. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 27 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow ended his Covid-19 quarantine today, after being given the all-clear by the state Health Department.

Chow said he had managed to work from home throughout the five-day self-isolation period.

“I might have spent five days at home but thanks to technology, I could carry on fulfilling my duties online,” he said when delivering his speech virtually at an appreciation ceremony for Penang Island City Council’s special squad and workers here.

Chow was ordered to undergo quarantine after he came into close contact with a Covid-19 patient during an event on Saturday.

“During an event, I sat next to a person who later tested positive so I became a close contact,” he said.

“We will never know when we can be a close contact so we must be careful at all times,” he added.

He reminded the public to always adhere to the SOPs for the sake of their own safety as well as that of their family.