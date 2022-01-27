MetMalaysia: North Kalimantan hit by magnitude 3.0 earthquake

LAWAS, Jan 27 — An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.0 on the Richter scale was detected in North Kalimantan (Kaltara), Indonesia at 5.08am today.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) reported on its website that the quake occurred at 4.3 degrees North and 116.3 degrees East of Kaltara.

“The quake was detected 46km northwest of Sapulut, Sabah at a depth of 12km. Tremors were felt in Limbang and Lawas in Sarawak,” MetMalaysia said.

Villagers in Long Semadoh A, Long Semadoh Airport, Long Semadoh Naseb, and staff of SK Long Semadoh and Long Semadoh Health Clinic, all located near Ba Kelalan in Lawas, were awaken by tremors this morning.

Reports also said that tremors were felt by villagers in Puneng Trusan.

Some villagers reported seeing their houses shaking.

As of the time of writing, there have been no reports of injuries or damage to buildings.

Lawas OCPD DSP Sila Kadong said the police have yet to receive any reports on the incident.

“No, so far we have not received any reports,” he said when contacted. — Borneo Post