Mat Sabu: PKR, Amanah to contest 20 seats each, DAP 16 in Johor polls

Amanah president Mohamad Sabu speaks during a special interview at Petaling Jaya September 19, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu today announced that PKR and Amanah will each contest in 20 seats while DAP will contest in 16 seats in the upcoming Johor state elections.

Mohamad, better known as Mat Sabu, in a press conference this afternoon at Permas Jaya, Johor said the decision on the seat distribution was finalised on Tuesday at during Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council meeting

He said the choice of candidates was in the final stage of discussions.

“After this, the three parties will discuss again to finalise the distribution with other parties that want to contest with Pakatan Harapan, including Muda, Pejuang and Warisan,” Utusan Malaysia quoted him as saying.

He added that the Johor PH will make an official announcement when all matters had been finalised.

“PKR and Amanah would contest in seats with a mixed racial composition, while DAP would focus on the urban areas.

“So far there are no requests from other parties, including PN, to join forces with PH in the polls,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, commenting on the decision by the PH presidential council to allow PKR to use its own logo, and Amanah and DAP the PH logo in the election, he said it was not an issue.

“The Opposition had used different logos in the general elections since 1990 and only used the same logo in the 14th general election,” he said.

Rumours of a snap state election in Johor started shortly after the death of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Datuk Osman Sapian, who was the Kempas assemblyman.

His death, whose party is part of the ruling PN coalition, had put the current state government situation as a one-seat majority in the Johor state assembly.

Hasni leads the state government with a razor-thin majority of 28 seats. BN holds 16 seats while Bersatu has 11 seats and PAS one.

The Opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition controls 27 seats in the Johor state assembly comprising DAP with 14, Parti Amanah Negara (six) and PKR (seven).