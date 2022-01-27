Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases break 5,000-mark for first time since Dec 2021 with 5,439 logged

People are seen wearing protective masks as they walk along the Bukit Bintang shopping area in Kuala Lumpur, December 30, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — New Covid-19 cases in the country crossed the 5,000-mark today, as Malaysia logged 5,439 new infections.

This is the first time since December 10, 2021 — when the country recorded 5,508 cases — that the daily Covid-19 cases have been over the 5,000-mark.

Health director general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today’s numbers bring the total number of cases to 2,850,048.

Yesterday, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said that the Omicron wave has begun in Malaysia and the number of Covid-19 cases in the country is expected to rise.

He said the situation, however, will be under control as the country has a high vaccination rate.

MORE TO COME