Malaysia developing sport satellite account to measure its contribution to national economy, says minister

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the Sport Satellite Account could provide data to facilitate the ministry's sports development planning in the context of the country's economic growth.

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 27 — The Youth and Sports Ministry is developing a Sport Satellite Account to help it measure the actual contribution of the sports industry to the national economy, said its minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

He said the Sport Satellite Account could provide data to facilitate the ministry’s sports development planning in the context of the country’s economic growth.

“With the Sport Satellite Account, we can prove to the Finance Ministry and Economic Planning Unit (EPU) that allocations channelled to the ministry are not a one-way expenditure but a form of investment that contributes directly to the country’s Gross Domestic Product and economic development,” he said when delivering his 2022 New Year message to ministry staff here today.

Ahmad Faizal said the proposed 2030 National Sports Vision (VSN2030), which comprises six core elements, namely sports culture, sports glory, talent development, sports hub, sports industry and sports professionalism, is now in the final phase of preparation before its launching in the first quarter of this year.

VSN 2030 is a 10-year plan aimed at further strengthening existing policies for the development of a more comprehensive, integrated and collective sports industry

On youths, Ahmad Faizal said the ministry was collaborating with the Malaysian Youth Council to develop a New Model for Youth Development 2030 (MBPB2030), a 10-year youth development programme.

On political literacy among youths, he said the focus now would be to instil patriotism and improve awareness on politics, the Federal Constitution, and the role of the legislature in the administration of the country.

“Advocacy programmes to change youth perceptions of politics and to increase awareness of their role in national development need to be implemented,” he added. — Bernama