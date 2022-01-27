Comedian Pian Cecupak dies at 52

Comedian Pian Cecupak died at 11pm yesterday in Sentul. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Comedian Pian Cecupak, whose real name is Mohd Rafik Abdul Raman, died at 11pm yesterday at his mother’s Sentul Murni flats in Taman Datuk Senu, Sentul here. He was 52.

This was confirmed by his sister Hasnah when contacted by Bernama last night.

“He fell in the toilet. His body will be buried before the zuhur prayers tomorrow,” she said.

Meanwhile, news of his death was also shared by his niece Syuhada Daud on her Facebook page.

“Lost a precious gem in the family. Our family entertainer. Rest in peace uncle, may your soul be placed among the righteous.

“Your work in this world is done, safe return to the eternal world. We will definitely miss your jokes, we will surely follow suit,” she wrote.

In 2018, he was reported to have been advised by doctors to undergo surgery for a serious heart condition. — Bernama