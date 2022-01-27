Boustead Heavy Industries says will cooperate with MACC in combat vessels probe

In November 2020, BHIC lodged a report with the MACC to probe possible irregularities in the LCS project. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Boustead Heavy Industries Corporation Bhd (BHIC) will extend its fullest cooperation to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and other authorities in any investigation pertaining to the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) project.

“We firmly stand in the fight against all forms of corruption and will continue to steadfastly address the issues identified by the external and internal auditors and to meet the expectations of our board of directors and government stakeholders in demonstrating good corporate governance and values,” BHIC said in a statement.

The company would also continue to work closely and transparently with the government, the Royal Malaysian Navy and financiers, contractors and vendors, especially in the past 12 months in arriving at a workable outcome to get the LCS back on track.

In November 2020, BHIC lodged a report with the MACC to probe possible irregularities in the LCS project.

It was reported that a broker was arrested by the MACC yesterday for allegedly submitting false documents in connection with the procurement of six of the vessels.

Previously, last Monday, the MACC detained two chief executive officers after finding new leads in its investigation into the procurement of the six combat vessels by Boustead Naval Shipyard Sdn Bhd. — Bernama