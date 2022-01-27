Annuar Musa: Spirit of consensus and cooperation to continue among coalition parties

Minister of Communications and Multimedia Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the cross-party cooperation including collaboration with the opposition parties would continue, especially in matters which are of public interest. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 ― The federal government will continue to support the spirit of consensus and cooperation among the parties that form the government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

In fact, Minister of Communications and Multimedia Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the cross-party cooperation including collaboration with the opposition parties would continue, especially in matters which are of public interest.

The Ketereh member of Parliament said the coalition parties were also not prevented from competing democratically at the state level to allow the people to make their choice.

“The rights and freedom of the coalition allies will continue to be respected. This is the new order of today's politics which is more mature, more flexible and more open. There is no need to break ties, “ he said in a post on his Facebook page.

In a post on his Twitter account, Annuar urged Malay, Bumiputera and Islamic political parties to work to improve consensus and cooperation to be able to continue to lead, as fostered amongst Muslims in the history of Islam.

“Once we are united, consensus with other parties will follow,” he said. ― Bernama