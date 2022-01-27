Air Selangor: Water supply fully restored in Klang and Petaling

Water supply to 142 areas in Klang and Petaling was completely restored as of 7am this morning. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) has announced that the water supply to 142 areas in Klang and Petaling has now been completely restored as of 7am this morning.

In a Facebook post, Air Selangor thanked its consumers for their patience and cooperation during the unscheduled water disruption.

The water disruption in Klang and Petaling occurred after a pipe burst in Section 15, Shah Alam yesterday.

It is understood that this was the result of roadworks by an unnamed third party near the Federal Highway.

This was the first major unscheduled water disruption announced this year.

For further information, Air Selangor advised consumers to check its official communication channels such as the Air Selangor app, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, or contact the Air Selangor Contact Centre at 15300.