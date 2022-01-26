PM’s Dept says screenshot of Feb 3 being public holiday is fake news

The Prime Minister’s Department today said that the screenshot that went viral on social media about the declaration of a public holiday in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan on February 3, 2022 is fake news. — Picture from Facebook/Jabatan Perdana Menteri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — The screenshot that went viral on social media about the declaration of a public holiday in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan on February 3, 2022 is fake news, according to the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM).

JPM through a post on its Facebook page today said the information under the title “Notification Under Subsection 9 (2) of the Holidays Act 1951 [Act 369]” is not true.

“The public is asked not to spread or share any uncertain or false information,” according to the post. — Bernama