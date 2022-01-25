Report: Pakatan seat distribution for Johor polls based on GE14 wins, says state party chief

Aminolhuda explained that the coalition’s focus now is to win and give the best offer so that voters can see the ability to govern the government. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) formula for allocating seats in the coming Johor state election for its component parties is expected to be based on the number of seats won in the 14th general election (GE14).

In a Utusan Malaysia report, Johor PH chairman Aminolhuda Hassan said the remaining seats won by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) would be distributed among three other component parties, including partners expected to be with them in the state election.

He did not rule out the possibility of a collaboration between PH and Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) which is seen to show positive development.

“We will discuss the arrangement of the distribution of seats today before the outcome is brought to the PH Presidential Council for finalisation.

“So far, the distribution of seats involves PH only and if there is any other collaboration, we will discuss it later.

“However, we are contesting all 56 state seats while the distribution is based on the seats won in GE14. The remaining Bersatu seats that have been with PH will be distributed among us and possibly PH Plus friends,” he said.

When asked about the mentri besar candidate, Aminolhuda explained that the coalition’s focus now is to win and give the best offer so that voters can see the ability to govern the government.

“That is more important than us focusing on the question of the mentri besar candidate because the people will eventually see if the offer meets their needs.

“The people can assess this matter, especially within 100 days, we have managed to implement the promises, including the provision of free water of 10 cubic meters to the people,” he said.

Currently, the Barisan Nasional-led government holds 28 seats under Umno (14 seats), MIC (two), Bersatu (11) and PAS (one), while PH has 27 seats under DAP (14), PKR (seven) and Amanah (six).

Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar had on Saturday consented to the dissolution of the Johor State Legislative Assembly to pave the way for the state election.