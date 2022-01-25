Cambodia denies undermining peace efforts in Myanmar, accuses Charles Santiago, Asean panel of malice

In a statement, the commission said Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen’s visit was part of his effort to end the conflict in Myanmar. — An Khoun SamAun / National Television of Cambodia (TVK)/AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — Cambodia’s Commission on Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, Information and Media has rejected what it called “blind accusations” from the Asean Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) over Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen’s visit to Myanmar on January 7.

In a statement, the commission said Hun Sen’s visit was part of his effort to end the conflict in Myanmar and “only an evil-minded person and his/her clique would under the pretext of human rights dare to turn their blind eyes” on it.

The commission also criticised Klang MP Charles Santiago, the chairman of the AHPR, and accused of being “seen to have associated himself with a handful of extremist political activists, warmonger politicians or the outlaws”.

“His provocation of criticisms and sentiments against the legitimate government and the peace mission of Samdech Techo Hun Sen is utterly anti-peace and uncivilised because of his being brainwashed or his intellectual deficiency to even comprehend the common sense,” said the statement.

The commission told Charles to educate himself and have enough decency to accept the facts as well as the outcomes of the visit as outlined in the joint press statement dated January 7 by both countries which has called for a ceasefire until the end of 2022, opening doors for humanitarian assistance, as well as support for coordination and facilitation for the Asean Special Envoy to Myanmar and the inclusion of all parties concerned in the peace process.

“These results are in line with the Five-Point Consensus adopted in Indonesia on 24th April 2021.

“A foundation for peace and national reconciliation in Myanmar has been planted and it is a positive outcome necessary to be built upon by all parties concerned, while Asean has other priorities to be taken care of and should not be kidnapped by the Myanmar crisis,” it said.

On January 10, the APHR criticised Hun Sen over a recent joint statement with Myanmar’s military chief Min Aung Hlaing.

It called the joint statement a brazen and dangerous attempt to destabilise Asean efforts to resolve the Myanmar crisis.