Brickfields police: Eight individuals called up by cops over talks held prior to #TangkapAzamBaki rally

Protesters hold banners and placards during the #TangkapAzamBaki rally in Kuala Lumpur January 22, 2022. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — A total of eight individuals today were called to the Brickfields District Police Headquarters (IPD) here to record their statements on talks held last Friday with regard to the #TangkapAzamBaki rally.

Brickfields District Police chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor said all of them were called to assist in the investigation over the event which was held a day before the rally was organised.

“Police are investigating the case under Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code, Section 9 (5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 and regulations under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988,” he said when contacted.

Amihizam said there would be several other individuals called up after this.

Among those present today were activist Adam Adli Abdul Halim; DAP Youth chief Howard Lee and Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) vice president Dr Thanussha Francis Xavier.

Also present were Muda secretary-general Amira Aisya Abd Aziz; Pejuang Youth chief Abu Hafiz Salleh Huddin; Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) Youth vice-chief Zubair Rahim and Amanah Youth strategic director Asmaalif Abdul Adam.

All of them arrived at the IPD at 2.10pm with their respective lawyers and were seen leaving at 4.15pm.

Last Saturday, the media reported that the police had checked the personal details of about 40 individuals, including 12 activists who attended the #TangkapAzamBaki Youth programme organised by Amanah Youth at the Amjal Restaurant Hall in Jalan Pantai Baharu, here.

Preliminary police investigations found that all the individuals involved were believed to have gathered at about 9pm on Friday to invite the public to attend the rally held near the Bangsar Light Rail Transit (LRT) on the next day. — Bernama