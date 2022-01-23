Johor Speaker hands over govt gazette on dissolution of state assembly to Election Commission

Johor State Assembly Speaker Suhaizan Kaiat handed over the government gazette on the dissolution of the 14th Johor State Assembly dated January 22, 2022, to Johor Election Commission this evening. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Jan 23 — Johor State Assembly Speaker Suhaizan Kaiat handed over the government gazette on the dissolution of the 14th Johor State Assembly dated January 22, 2022, to Johor Election Commission (EC) director Nor Nekman Jaimon, this evening.

“After this, the EC will implement the next process which is to hold the state election within 60 days,” he told reporters at his office at Bangunan Sultan Ismail, Kota Iskandar, near here.

Meanwhile, Nor Nekman said the date to hold the special meeting on the Johor state polls would be decided by the central EC. — Bernama