Transport Ministry to discuss with industry players on proposal to cap speed limit to 30km/h in urban, residential areas, cities and villages

Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said this in response to the proposal by the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) to have the speed limit for built-up zones such as urban and residential areas, cities and villages, be capped at 30 km/h as part of the national road safety plan for 2021-2030. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KAMPAR, Jan 21 — The Ministry of Transport (MOT) will organise engagement sessions and discussions with the transport industry players in regard to the proposal to cap speed limits to 30 kilometres per hour (km/h) on roads in urban and residential areas, cities and villages, and 50 km/h for other zones.

Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said the proposal requires thorough scrutiny and discussion before any decision can be made.

“I have heard about the proposal. I will call all transport industry players for discussions as it involves numerous stakeholders.

“In Malaysia, there are many factors that can cause road accidents, not just the speed of vehicles involved. If we reduce the speed limit from 50 km/h to 30 km/h, it will surely trigger mixed reactions.

“However, we will take into consideration all the factors and study the proposal from every aspect to find the best solution,” said the MCA president when met at the fundraising event for Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR) hospital project at Kampar UTAR campus here today.

Wee said this in response to the proposal by the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) to have the speed limit for built-up zones such as urban and residential areas, cities and villages, be capped at 30 km/h as part of the national road safety plan for 2021-2030.

It said the proposed lower speed limit would allow people to safely mix with road traffic and create a safer, healthier and more liveable space. — Bernama