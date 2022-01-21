Tok Pa: Economic Planning Unit to lead technical discussion on implementation of Melaka waterfront economic zone

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed made the matter a priority following the Melaka state government’s application to consider the implementation of M-WEZ as Melaka is currently not included in any economic corridor. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — The Economic Planning Unit (EPU) will lead a discussion session at the technical level to refine the proposed implementation of the Melaka Waterfront Economic Zone (M-WEZ) under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed made the matter a priority following the Melaka state government’s application to consider the implementation of M-WEZ as Melaka is currently not included in any economic corridor.

“The Melaka government has requested that attention be given to the M-WEZ proposal which has already been presented to the National Physical Planning Council (MPFN). The EPU will hold discussions at the technical level before going to a higher level.

“This proposal has been presented to me and the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob) has also been informed. Only in terms of the implementation of this concept we will refine further,” he told reporters after attending a session on the 12MP with the Melaka state government here.

Mustapa said that among other things requested by the Melaka government through the 12MP was for the federal government to consider the construction of a 52km coastal highway in the state.

“The Melaka government has stated their intention for this application to be considered because it has not been listed in the First and Second Rolling Plans of the 12MP,” he said.

Meanwhile, Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said through the 12MP, the state government had applied for an allocation of RM10 billion from the federal government to ensure various projects in the state are successful.

“However, the actual amount that will be approved by the federal government is based on priority. The federal government will review how much can be assisted,” he said.

Sulaiman said the total allocation received by Melaka through the first and second Rolling Plans of the 12MP is about RM1 billion so far and the allocation for other projects will be included in the next Rolling Plan.

Earlier in the 12MP engagement session, Mustapa assured that emphasis would be given to efforts to address poverty and strengthen inclusiveness as well as achieve a decent standard of living.

Apart from that, he said the tourism sector in Melaka would also be given attention through the 12MP as it is the main economic sector in the state. — Bernama