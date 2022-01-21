PM’s explanation on floods in Selangor for all parties to make improvements, says minister

Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the ministry also acknowledged that there were things that needed to be improved such as the river and drainage management system. — Reuters pic

SHAH ALAM, Jan 21 — The explanation by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on the unusual floods in Selangor at the Special Session of the Dewan Rakyat yesterday was for all parties to make the necessary improvements, and not a blame game.

Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the ministry also acknowledged that there were things that needed to be improved such as the river and drainage management system.

“The prime minister mentioned the reality of what happened. It is not to blame the Selangor government. The east coast states, as the prime minister mentioned, they are prepared for the flood, but in Selangor, such a big flood was unexpected.

“That was why, despite several warnings, from the yellow level to the red level, there were not heeded because it was unexpected.

“That was why the prime minister did not mention any individual or name, but it was all in general so that we can improve,” he said when met after opening the first anniversary celebration of the Malaysian Recycling Alliance (MAREA) here today.

In a related development, Tuan Ibrahim said the water pump at Taman Taman Sri Muda, Section 25, Shah Alam, had worked well before the flood disaster hit the housing area last month, but it was not functioning then as there was no power supply.

He denied that the pump was damaged, as suggested by Amanah president Mohamad Sabu when debating the floods in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday and demanded an explanation as to why the army did not blow up the “damaged” water pump to release the water when the floods struck on December 18.

“(The pump) in Sri Muda actually works. The issue is there was no electricity. Our pumps use electricity, but Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) had to cut off electricity supply as a safety precaution.

“When TNB cut the power supply, the pump cannot work. However, we got cooperation from TNB to supply portable generator sets there, it took time. At such a critical time, we cannot expect all processes to go smoothly,” said Tuan Ibrahim.

On Mohamad’s suggestion to blow up the water pump, Tuan Ibrahim said the main function of the sluice gate was to block water from Sungai Klang into the Sri Muda area.

He said the concept of sluice gates must be understood.

“If we bomb the place, where will the water run to? The Drainage and Irrigation Department has done a thorough study and the pump is the best system,” he added. — Bernama