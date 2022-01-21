Penang CM rates administration at 75pc for past three years’ performance

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow delivers his speech during the launch of the state’s report card at The Top, January 21, 2022. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 21 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow has given his state administration a performance rating of 75 per cent for the past three years.

Speaking to reporters at the unveiling of the state’s report card for the period of May 2018 and September 2021, he said the respective state executive councillors will still need to continue to improve.

“All portfolios still have bungalows, not rooms, for improvements,” he said.

When asked if any particular portfolio needed extra attention, he said improvements are needed across the board.

He added that all the excos must work hard on improving and said the projects in the state’s report card are not cast in stone.

“Some of the proposed projects may not be suitable, could be reviewed from time to time, it is not cast in stone, all excos may review the items from time to time,” he said.

Currently the list of projects is only available through a printed booklet that will be distributed to the public.

However, Chow said the list of projects will be made available on its Penang2030 Dashboard system soon.

“The Dashboard will be online by the end of the month so the public can access and monitor the progress of the projects,” he said.

He said the projects will be updated live on the Dashboard so it is a transparent way to share the progress of projects, the timeline and the costs with the public.

He said as long as the projects are listed in the report card, these are either proposed, in progress and pending proposal to be called.

Earlier, in his speech, Chow said the state is expecting 2022 to continue to be challenging year due to economic uncertainty.

He has said the state will remain optimistic in continuing to spur the state’s economy especially in the manufacturing and services sectors.