Malaysia proposes to adopt KL joint statement to boost tiger population, says PM

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob also called on the Tiger Range Countries and partners to work together to save the species as the loss of tigers knows no geographical, cultural and political boundaries. — Picture from Twitter/Bernama

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — Malaysia is proposing to adopt the Kuala Lumpur Joint Statement on Tiger Conservation to recover and boost tiger population in potential tiger habitats within South-east Asia, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the 13-point joint statement would support implementation of actions within the South-east Asia Tiger Recovery Action Plan (STRAP) based on agreed priorities.

“The adoption of the Kuala Lumpur Joint Statement, STRAP and Resource Mobilisation Strategy will provide Tiger Range Countries a means to set realistic actionable targets in their bid to achieve tiger recovery goals,” he said when officiating at the Fourth Asia Ministerial Conference (AMC4) on Tiger Conservation held virtually today.

Ismail Sabri also called on the Tiger Range Countries and partners to work together in the spirit of a “world family” to save the species as the loss of tigers knows no geographical, cultural and political boundaries.

Meanwhile, the Financial Resource Mobilisation Assessment was to be further deliberated on by member countries as it would include financing plans for tiger conservation which South-east Asian countries may use when implementing tiger conservation efforts, he said. — Bernama