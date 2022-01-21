Johor Umno meets tomorrow ahead of possible snap polls, announcement

According to sources, the Johor Umno leadership is scheduled to meet tomorrow and is expected to discuss key areas in preparation for a highly-expected state election. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, Jan 21 — The Johor Umno leadership is scheduled to meet tomorrow and is expected to discuss key areas in preparation for a highly-expected state election, according to sources.

It is learnt that the Johor Umno will have the meeting at the party’s state liaison committee office along Jalan Yahya Awal here in the afternoon.

An informed Umno source, with knowledge of the matter, said the meeting will likely touch on seat distribution among Barisan Nasional’s (BN) coalition partners and a possible timeline prior to the polls.

“The discussions will be led by Johor Umno chief Datuk Hasni Mohammad, who is also the state’s mentri besar.

“Johor Umno will look into the state chapter’s preparations, before leading the negotiations with both MCA and MIC on seat allocations.

“What is important this time round is the need for all parties to be realistic in their respective goals before reaching any compromise.

“Only then can BN finalise the constituencies and the number of seats for each component as preparation for an eventual state election,” said the source when contacted by Malay Mail today.

The same source said that Hasni may make an announcement after the meeting.

However, he added that it could not be ascertained what the announcement will touch on.

The same source said a majority of Johor Umno’s 26 divisions in the state have been made aware of early preparations and are geared towards an election.

“Johor Umno will be BN’s flag-carrier and will contest the majority of the state’s 56 seats, said the source.

Another source added that other matters that may be brought up will include common campaign approaches and methods to adopt during the election.

“These will serve as a guide to be practised by all BN component parties with a special emphasis on the Covid-19 situation,” he said.

From there, the source explained the discussions may also centre on BN’s strategy in the state over their other rivals.

“Similar to the Melaka state election, BN is confident that it is contesting on its own for the Johor state elections and will see at least three-cornered fights in most of Johor’s 56 state constituencies.

“It is expected that BN will face-off with its main rival Perikatan Nasional (PN) and also the Opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH) representing the big-three political coalitions.

“However, there is a need to consider new entrants such as Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang), Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) and also the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda), that have shown their interest in contesting the state polls.

In addition, the source added that Johor BN was also keen to see how the respective youth wings engage voters aged 18 and above who will be voting for the first time under the Undi18 automatic voter registration.

“Of course, this would all be dependent again on both SPR and also KKM,” said the source, referencing both the Election Commission and also Health Ministry by their Malay initials.

Over the past week, speculation has been rife that Johor may hold a snap state election. The rumours started shortly after the death of Bersatu’s Kempas assemblyman Datuk Osman Sapian on December 21.

His death left the current state government with a one-seat majority in the legislative house.

Hasni currently leads the state government with 28 seats (BN holds 16 seats, Bersatu has 11 and PAS, one), while the Opposition PH coalition controls the remaining 27 seats.