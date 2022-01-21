Johor cops nab 220 men in JB anti-drug operation

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat (right) with his deputy Datuk Khaw Kok Chin (centre) and the arrested individuals in Kampung Melayu Pandan in Johor Baru, January 21, 2022. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Jan 21 — Johor police arrested 220 men, including three foreigners, believed to be drug dealers and addicts during an anti-drug operation dubbed Op Tapis at Kampung Melayu Pandan here early today.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said all suspects aged between 21 and 45, and most of them worked as security guards, construction workers, wholesale market workers, fishmongers and vegetable sellers.

He said the operation was focused on the area as it was identified as one of the 12 hotspots for drug distribution and sale among the addicts.

“Investigations are ongoing to identify the types and sources of their drug supplies.

“All of them will be screened for HIV and Covid-19 before being taken to lock-up for further investigations,” he told a press conference here today. — Bernama