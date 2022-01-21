In Kuala Lumpur, pharmacy graduate charged with cheating seven people over sale of Playstation 5

Bryan Tan Pei Er, 24, pleaded not guilty to the charges which were read out before Magistrates Fardiana Haryanti Ahmad Razali and Wong Chai Sia. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — A pharmacy graduate was today charged in two Magistrates’ Courts on seven counts of cheating and deception involving the sale of Playstation 5 (PS5) last year.

Bryan Tan Pei Er, 24, pleaded not guilty to the charges which were read out before Magistrates Fardiana Haryanti Ahmad Razali and Wong Chai Sia.

For the first to the fourth charges before Fardiana Haryanti, Tan is alleged to have cheated three men and a woman by deceiving them into believing that he could deliver the PS5 Disc Version although he did not have it, causing the victims to hand over RM10,230 to Bryan and through the bank accounts of the accused and his mother.

Tan is also charged with cheating a woman by deceiving her into handing over RM68,800, which was transferred into the accounts of the accused and his mother, for the purchase of non-existent Bearbrick dolls.

Meanwhile, before Wong, the accused pleaded not guilty to two charges of cheating two men over the purchase of PS5, by deceiving one to hand over RM19,550 and the other, RM3,408, to him.

All the offences were allegedly committed at several locations in Setapak, Brickfields, Dang Wangi, Cheras and Sentul between August 29 and November 7, 2021.

The cheating charge under Section 420 of the Penal Code provides for a maximum jail term of 10 years and whipping while the deception charge under Section 417 of the same code provides for a maximum jail term of five years or fine or both, upon conviction.

Tan was allowed bail totalling RM16,500 in one surety for all the charges, and the cases were fixed for mention on March 3 and 4 this year.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutors Ngoh Jess Lyn and G. Phulrani Kaur while the accused was not represented by lawyers.

Earlier, the media reported that a man had been arrested for allegedly cheating almost 150 buyers through pre-bookings for PS5 game consoles involving losses of about RM500,000. He allegedly used the account of his mother to conduct the transactions online. — Bernama