In Johor, search area expands for three foreign nationals missing in boat sinking off Pengerang

Johor Maritime director First Maritime Admiral Nurul Hizam Zakaria showing the location of the boat sinking in Teluk Ramunia near Kota Tinggi, January 20, 2022. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Jan 21 — The search area for three Indonesian immigrants missing after their boat capsized in the waters of Teluk Ramunia, Pengerang near Kota Tinggi was expanded to 35.82 nautical miles today.

Johor Maritime director First Maritime Admiral Nurul Hizam Zakaria said Op Carilamat, which entered its second day today, started at 7am covering the waters of Tanjung Sepang to Pengerang using seven assets from Maritime Malaysia and other agencies.

“The search on the coast was also carried out by the rescue team as far as 20 kilometres which also involved the use of drones belonging to the Fire and Rescue Department,” he said in a statement here today.

According to Nurul Hizam, the search will be suspended at 7pm tonight and resumed at 7am tomorrow, while the search in the coastal area will continue tonight.

In the incident at about 4.50am yesterday, a wooden boat carrying 27 foreign nationals believed to be from Tanjung Tondang, on Bintan Island, Indonesia sank about a nautical mile from Teluk Ramunia, Pengerang.

Five Indonesian women died in the incident, while 19 more, comprising 10 women and nine men survived. —Bernama