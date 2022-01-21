Dr Adham confirms Johor Umno’s leadership to meet tomorrow, silent on agenda amid snap poll rumour

The Tenggara MP said that the meeting he chaired today was a long-awaited meeting involving all of the state’s 26 Umno division information chiefs. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, Jan 21 — Johor Umno information chief Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba confirmed today that the party’s state chapter will have a leadership meeting tomorrow.

“There will be a Johor Umno leadership meeting here tomorrow,” he said, on the meeting that will involve 26 Johor Umno division chiefs when met at the state’s Umno office in Jalan Yahya Awal here.

However, Dr Adham avoided queries if the meeting, involving all of the state Umno’s 26 division chiefs, will touch on a highly-expected snap state election.

The Tenggara MP said that the meeting he chaired today was a long-awaited meeting involving all of the state’s 26 Umno division information chiefs.

“Well, that question should instead be asked to the Johor Umno secretary, Datuk Samsolbari Jamali,” said Dr Adham who is the science, technology, and innovation minister in a light-hearted manner before leaving.

Dr Adham, who is the Tenggara MP and Umno division chief, will also be present at tomorrow’s meeting that will see all of the state party’s division chiefs attending.

Earlier, Malay Mail quoting sources, reported that the Johor Umno leadership is scheduled to meet tomorrow and is expected to discuss key areas in preparation for a highly-expected state election.

The report said the meeting, led by Johor Umno chief Datuk Hasni Mohammad, who is also the state’s mentri besar, will likely touch on seat distribution among Barisan Nasional’s (BN) coalition partners and a possible timeline prior to the polls.

Over the past week, speculation has been rife that Johor may hold a snap state election. The rumours started shortly after the death of Bersatu’s Kempas assemblyman Datuk Osman Sapian on December 21.

His death left the current state government with a one-seat majority in the legislative house.

Hasni currently leads the state government with 28 seats (BN holds 16 seats, Bersatu has 11 and PAS, one), while the Opposition PH coalition controls the remaining 27 seats.