Warisan to hold gathering in KK this Saturday, expected to announce new members from peninsula

Parti Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal is likely to clarify rumours that some ‘heavyweight’ DAP politicians from Penang will be joining the party at its ‘Unity Night’ this Saturday. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 20 ― Parti Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal is expected to announce the names of some known Peninsula Malaysian politicians to join its ranks at a big gathering here this weekend.

The former Sabah chief minister is likely to clarify rumours that some “heavyweight” DAP politicians from Penang will be joining the party at its “Unity Night” this Saturday.

Shafie and other Warisan leaders have been keeping mum on the developments but reporters were told to wait till Saturday to hear from the president himself.

“Some politicians from Semenanjung will be there, but we don’t know who exactly. It is meant to be a surprise,” said a Warisan source.

The source indicated there will be a mixed bag of politicians from various parties from West Malaysia like DAP, PKR, and maybe even an unexpected surprise from Kelantan.

Earlier today, news portal Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported that Warisan is expected to bring in at least eight “heavyweight” politicians from Pakatan Harapan into its fold including a former Penang state executive councillor Datuk Danny Law who quit DAP yesterday.

The news portal also named former Penang DAP MPs Jeff Ooi and Ng Wei Aik as possible Warisan recruits.

FMT cited Penang Warisan coordinator Goh Chun Keong saying that experienced leaders from PKR and Gerakan are expected to join them as well.

Warisan, which began as a Sabah-based party, has been working on its expansion to peninsular Malaysia since it lost the state elections in 2020.

Ties with the Pakatan Harapan coalition seemed to have soured after Shafie and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim vied to be the prime minister candidate for the Opposition.