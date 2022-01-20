State exco refutes claims Penang Smart Parking system was hacked, says tech glitch resolved

State exco Jagdeep Singh Deo assured PSP users that their e-wallet balances are intact and not affected by the technical glitch. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SEBERANG PERAI, Jan 20 ― The technical error in the Penang Smart Parking (PSP) system yesterday which showed users' e-wallet balance at RM4.40 has been resolved, state executive councillor Jagdeep Singh Deo said today.

The local government committee chairman said the problem faced by users was not due to a cyberattack.

“It was not due to a cyberattack or hacking, as claimed by some parties, but a technical issue on the application that does not affect the users' e-wallet balance,” he said in a press conference this morning.

He assured PSP users that their e-wallet balances are intact and not affected by the technical glitch.

The glitch happened about 10am and last to late afternoon yesterday.

Jagdeep said the two Penang local government councils would not penalise users who were unable to pay their parking fees at that time.

“However, if anyone was to get fined during that period, please come forward and we will resolve it,” he said.

Penang Smart Parking (PSP) operator, Heitech Padu Berhad Vice Executive President Abdul Halim Md Lassim confirmed that the PSP system was not hacked nor was there an internal breach.

“The integrity of the database and e-wallet balances of users are secure,” he said.

He said the technical glitch had only affected the display of the e-wallet balances to display RM4.40 but did not affect the actual balance.

Jagdeep said the technical glitch was resolved late yesterday afternoon and today, everything is back to normal.

He was speaking to reporters after attending the installation of CCTVs as an alternative to parking sensors in Lorong Perda Selatan 1.

He said a total 12,000 parking sensors have been installed on the island as at February last year while 22,284 sensors out of 24,000 parking lots in Seberang Perai have been installed.

“The remaining 1,716 lots will be installed with CCTV as alternative sensors,” he said.

He said they are now in the process of upgrading the parking sensors to CCTVs which will act as an eye in the sky, especially in high risk zones.

The CCTVs use high definition cameras and are equipped with artificial intelligence, he added.

As at January 18, the PSP app was downloaded 746,687 times and it is being actively used by 300,370 users.

The PSP system has collected a total RM29.10 million parking fees for both city councils which is RM20.7 million for Penang Island City Council and RM8.3 million for Seberang Perai City Council.