Selangor’s Sultan Sharafuddin hopes civil servants demonstrate high level of integrity

Sultan Sharafuddin

SHAH ALAM, Jan 20 — Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah hopes that civil servants especially in Selangor will demonstrate a high level of integrity in performing the duties and responsibilities entrusted to them.

“I hope civil servants will carry out their duties will integrity, stay away from corruption and be concerned with the problems faced by the people,” he said when launching the book titled From AS to AG — Reminiscence of a PTD Officer by Tan Sri Ambrin Buang here today.

Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah was also present at the ceremony.

Sultan Sharafuddin said Ambrin was the longest-serving auditor-general, namely for 11 years, and had performed his duties with excellence.

“I thank him for his service in Selangor,” he said.

Ambrin, who had served at the federal and state levels for 46 years, also served as the Selangor State Secretary from 1999 to 2001.

Also present at today’s ceremony were Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and Administrative and Diplomatic Officers’ (PTD) Association president Tan Sri Abdul Halim Ali. — Bernama