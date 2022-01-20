Putrajaya cuts Covid-19 quarantine time for those entering Malaysia

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the quarantine period varied for three categories of travellers arriving into Malaysia, while also announcing several improvements to existing quarantine protocols at international gateways in the country. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — The Health Ministry today announced a reduction in the quarantine period for Malaysians and international travellers entering the country, to between five and 10 days depending on their vaccination status.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the quarantine period varied for three categories of travellers arriving into Malaysia, while also announcing several improvements to existing quarantine protocols at international gateways in the country.

The new directive will be effective January 24.

“Based on data, science and experience obtained from other countries in regards to management of international arrivals, the ministry has reassessed the existing observation and quarantine measures currently enforced.

“All travellers arriving from abroad will now be given a digital home surveillance order (HSO) and no longer be required to wear an observation band.

“However, for travellers arriving from high-risk countries, they are allowed to undergo quarantine at home and are required to wear digital tracking devices (throughout their home surveillance and quarantine periods),” he said in a press conference in Parliament here.

According to Khairy, travellers who have received their Covid-19 vaccine boosters will only need to be quarantined for five days.

For those who are vaccinated but yet to receive their booster dose, they are required to be quarantined for seven days.

The unvaccinated and partially vaccinated will be quarantined for 10 days.

All travellers are still required to undergo a real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test Covid-19 two days prior to their departure and on the day of their arrival.

Khairy added that the release of travellers from their respective quarantines will depend on their Covid-19 test screening at the end of their quarantine period.