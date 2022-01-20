PM Ismail Sabri: I was on the ground since day one of floods, but many Opposition MPs missing

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob addresses members of Parliament in Kuala Lumpur September 15, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob took a swipe at Opposition MPs in Parliament today, claiming many of them were missing during the flood crisis that hit the nation last month.

His remarks caused several Pakatan Harapan (PH) MPs to stand up to protest the accusation.

Ismail Sabri said he was already on the ground from the first day the floods hit the country last December 18 and was working closely with the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) on the developing situation.

“Many claimed that they did not see my face during the floods, but I have been on the ground from day one.

“I don’t know about the others. I did not see some MPs and assemblymen... they went missing at that time,” he said, drawing uproar from Mohamad Sabu (Parti Amanah Negara-Kota Raja) and Khalid Samad (Amanah-Shah Alam), and Gobind Singh Deo (DAP-Puchong) on the Opposition bench.

The prime minister’s address was interrupted several times by Opposition MPs who protested his remarks.

The Special Meeting of the Fourth Term of the 14th Parliament session for the Dewan Rakyat today was set to discuss post-flood efforts, coordination of aid to the public and long-term flood mitigation planning

