MCMC denies being involved in telco company contest

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) stressed today it has never been involved in any contest involving a telecommunications company that offered consolation prizes.

In a statement today, MCMC said the notice was issued following the action of an unknown party disguised as MCMC officers asking users to inform the commission if they received any letter or lottery notification from any suspicious email or company.

“We would like to clarify that any announcement or notification on any matter related to the commission will be made through official channels such as our website or social media platforms.

“In this regard, MCMC urged the public not to be deceived by such emails. At the same time, report the matter to authorities such as the police for attention and follow-up action,” it said. — Bernama