Malaysia records 13 more Covid-19 deaths, toll now 31,831

Health workers in PPE suits carry a coffin containing the body of a Covid-19 victim at a Christian cemetery in Semenyih, Selangor. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Malaysia’s Covid-19 related deaths returned to double digits today with 13 fatalities after yesterday’s lowest record in the past nine months.

According to data from the Health Ministry’s CovidNow website updated at 5.32am, the cumulative number of lives lost to the deadly disease now stands at 31,831.

The latest figures also saw three people who were brought-in-dead to hospitals, compared to zero yesterday.

Malaysia recorded only nine deaths yesterday.

Terengganu had the highest fatality rate with 17 deaths per one million people in a period of two weeks, followed by Pahang and Melaka with both states recorded 10 deaths per one million people.

The national average stands at five deaths per one million, with seven states matching or having a lower fatality rate then the national rate.

They are Kedah (five), Penang (five), Selangor (four), Johor (four), Sabah (three), Perak (three) and Kuala Lumpur (two).

Sarawak, Labuan and Putrajaya were the only states or Federal Territory that recorded zero deaths.

New infections

Yesterday, Malaysia logged 3,229 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country, since the start of the pandemic, to 2,817,163.

Selangor notched the highest number of new infections, at 749. This is followed by Johor with 450 and Kelantan with 289.

Remaining states recording new Covid-19 cases are Kedah (243), Sabah (242), Kuala Lumpur (216), Negri Sembilan (179), Pahang (165), Penang (142), Perak (130), Melaka (73), Terengganu (58), Putrajaya (21), Sarawak (18), Perlis (nine) and Labuan (six).

Malaysia’s rate of infection currently stands at 0.99, with Kuala Lumpur being the state with the highest infectivity rate, at 1.08.