Khairy: Temperature scans to be dropped from Covid-19 SOPs

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Mandatory temperature screening for entry into premises will be removed from standard operating procedures (SOP) to prevent Covid-19, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin announced today.

Without specifying a timeframe, Khairy said the proposal will be brought forward to the National Security Council for approval and revision at the soonest.

The temperature scan has been a perennial part of preventive measures since the start of the pandemic here, but its continued relevance has come into question as new Covid-19 cases were now overwhelmingly asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic.

