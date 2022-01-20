Johor MB: Drone and Robotics Zone Iskandar to draw RM315m in investments, create 1,000 jobs by 2025

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the development of Drone Test Sites (DTS) in the DRZ would also spur the local economy, benefiting surrounding communities and entrepreneurs. — Bernama pic

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Jan 20 — The Drone and Robotics Zone Iskandar (DRZ Iskandar) in Medini is expected to attract RM315 million worth of investments and generate about 1,000 jobs by 2025.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the development of Drone Test Sites (DTS) — which spans more than 687.96 hectares, making it the largest in South-east Asia — in the DRZ would also spur the local economy, benefiting surrounding communities and entrepreneurs.

He said aside from drawing in domestic and foreign investments, the DRZ also aims to attract 70 drone and robotics companies, as well as create 1,000 jobs in the drone and robotics industry by 2025 in Johor.

“I am delighted to see how the Iskandar Investment Bhd (IIB) team is moving towards realising this aspiration with the opening of the DTS today,” he said in a speech during the official opening of the DTS here, today.

Also present was IIB chief executive officer Datuk Khairil Anwar Ahmad.

Hasni said so far, the IIB has spent close to RM4 million for the development of DRZ Iskandar and the state government has also allocated a sizeable budget for the development of the drone and robotics ecosystem.

Meanwhile, Khairil Anwar said DRZ Iskandar’s objective is to create a drone and robotics ecosystem in Iskandar Malaysia which would become a growth engine, technology leader and talent hub for Malaysia and the Asia-Pacific (APAC).

“The DTS forms the main component of DRZ Iskandar, in order to pilot new technology solutions and to test these solutions.

“It will fast track the testing of locally developed drone-powered solutions and provide a safe and real environment for innovators to test, fly and try new ways for unmanned aircraft to integrate into our airspace safely,” he said.

Khairil Anwar added that the DTS is also one of the key elements in supporting the realisation of Johor’s digital economy agenda. — Bernama