KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail has been appointed as the new Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK) director.

Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) secretary DCP Ruslan Khalid, in a statement, said the appointment takes effect on February 22.

Aidi replaces Datuk Ramli Din who went on mandatory retirement recently. — Bernama