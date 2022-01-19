National Agricommodity Policy 2021-2030 to be launched next month, says minister

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin (centre) at the launch of the Agricommodity tour programme in Putrajaya, January 19, 2022. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 19 — The National Agricommodity Policy (DAKN) 2021-2030 which contains five core thrusts will be launched next month, said Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin.

The five key thrusts highlighted in the new policy are sustainability, technology, value-added creation, inclusivity, and sharing of resources and wealth.

“This policy has five thrusts and it (DAKN) has been approved at the Cabinet level it can, among others, help to address the anti-palm oil campaign,” she told a press conference after the launch of the Agricommodity tour programme by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob here, tonight.

Earlier, the prime minister in his speech said DAKN 2021-2030 will be launched to drive the development of the agricommodity sector in a more sustainable, competitive and market-oriented manner in line with new norms and increased digital technology utilisation post-Covid-19.

DAKN 2021-2023 will be launched by the Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities (MPIC) to replace the National Commodity Policy (DKN) 2011-2020, said Ismail Sabri.

The DAKN 2021-2030 will be used as a reference for the country's commodity industry in terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria, as well as towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals 2030 Agenda. — Bernama