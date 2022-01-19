Further study offers for Health Ministry’s permanent, contract officers show concern of govt, says USM medical association chief

Offers to pursue studies at the Master’s degree, area of special interest and doctor of philosophy (PhD) to the permanent and contract officers under the Ministry of Health show the government’s concern for the fate of medical doctors in Malaysia, said USM Padu president Prof Datuk Jafri Malin Abdullah. — Reuters file pic

KOTA BARU, Jan 19 — Offers to pursue studies at the Master’s degree, area of special interest (AOSI) and doctor of philosophy (PhD) to the permanent and contract officers under the Ministry of Health (MoH) show the government’s concern for the fate of medical doctors in the country.

Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) Medical Alumni Association (Padu) president Prof Datuk Jafri Malin Abdullah said the move was an initiative and determination of the government to ensure continuity of services.

“PADU welcomes the government’s decision and thanks all parties involved in improving the health system in the country.

“We place high hopes on the government to be really serious in formulating a long-term direction for medical services,” he said in a statement today.

On January 15, MoH secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohd Shafiq Abdullah said the offer would be opened to the ministry’s permanent management and professional group officers as well as contract medical and dental officers. — Bernama