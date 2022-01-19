Bukit Aman: Application for one-off RM500 payment to heirs of Pingat Jasa Pahlawan Negara recipients opens today

Bukit Aman Management Department director Datuk Zaini Jass said the payments involve spouses of police retirees, former policemen as well as Emergency-era policemen. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — Application for the one-off payment of RM500 to the heirs of Pingat Jasa Pahlawan Negara (PJPN) recipients opens today, and will end on April 30.

Bukit Aman Management Department director Datuk Zaini Jass said the payments involve spouses of police retirees, former policemen as well as Emergency-era policemen.

He said payments to eligible Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) officers and personnel would be made from June to December this year.

“Therefore, PDRM calls on beneficiaries who have yet to receive the grant and medal to immediately register, update their information, and upload supporting documents for the purpose of the one-time payment.

“The conditions and qualifications for applications have been set and can be referred to on the official ePesara portal at https://epesara.rmp.gov.my,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Zaini said police retirees, former policemen, and Emergency-era police veterans who were still alive, as well as qualified police personnel and officers who would be retiring by the end of this year but have yet to receive the one-off grant could register and check the application status through their respective ePesara accounts.

Those with inquiries and who require assistance may contact the Public Affairs/Police Retirees’ branch at the respective Contingent police headquarters or nearest district police headquarters or contact the Police Retirees’ Affairs Division, PDRM Management Department at 03-2266 8387. — Bernama