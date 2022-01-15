UTC collection can reach over RM200m annually, says Finance Minister

KOTA BARU, Jan 15 — The Kelantan Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) in Jalan Hamzah, here, can collect over RM200 million a year via all services offered once it resumes full operations under Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan (PPN), said Finance Minister, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

He said that according to the record, collections of over RM200 million had been registered prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“However, a total of 404,863 visitors has been recorded for the period June 15, 2020, to December last year. An average total of 16,436 visitors were recorded monthly last year.

“I am confident that with the reopening of the UTC under Phase Four of the PPN the number of visitors will return like prior to this, namely, 725,000 visitors a year recorded, with a collection of over RM227 million a year,” he said.

He said this to reporters during the 2022 Budget Tour programme at the Kelantan UTC, here today, which was also attended by Treasury secretary-general, Datuk Asri Hamidon.

For the record, there are 23 UTCs nationwide to date, including three in the east coast states, namely, Terengganu, Pahang and Kelantan, offering various services involving several state and federal government agencies.

Earlier, Tengku Zafrul also handed over monsoon season aid to 15 rubber tappers under the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (RISDA), and presented Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) Premium Savings Certificate (SSP) draw prizes to three lucky recipients.

Commenting on the 2022 Budget Tour, Tengku Zafrul said that the programme was the first series starting in Kelantan and would be expanded to other states, to be successfully realised for the wellbeing of all Malaysian families.

“It is one of the initiatives of the Ministry of Finance to explain numerous initiatives offered by the government to the people in the 2022 Budget.

“It is of no use if we have various initiatives and yet we are not utilising them. As such, with the availability of this programme it can at least ensure the initiatives are made known to the people, including civil servants and so on,” he added. — Bernama