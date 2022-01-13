In Terengganu, Perhilitan sets traps to capture tiger spotted near Kemaman

Terengganu Perhilitan director Loo Kean Seong said this is following a report lodged by farmers at the village that their cattle have been victims of tiger attacks since December. — Picture from Twitter/Bernama

KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 13 — The Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) has set two traps to capture a tiger that has been spotted roaming at the Kampung Teladas oil palm plantation in Air Putih near Kemaman yesterday.

Terengganu Perhilitan director Loo Kean Seong said this is following a report lodged by farmers at the village that their cattle have been victims of tiger attacks since December.

“Perhilitan held a meeting with cattle farmers, villagers and Air Putih assemblyman three days ago to look into the tiger attack incidents.

“If there have been attacks on their animals, then reports must be immediately lodged to enable Perhilitan to conduct an investigation based on the carcasses found and for appropriate action to be taken,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Meanwhile, Ab Razak said tigers attacking villagers’ cattle has been a problem in the area for the past few years but there had been no official reports lodged.

“However, since December, the attacks have increased. Some villagers claim a leopard is believed to be behind the attacks while others say a tiger is responsible.

“I hope the villagers will take safety precautions, at least until the operation to capture the beast is a success,” he said.

In February last year, a tiger named “Awang Rasau” was captured by Perhilitan in Felda Kerteh 3 followed by another tiger, “Atan Kerteh” in August. — Bernama