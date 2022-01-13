Hishammuddin: ‘Unforgivable’ to fake Covid-19 vaccine certs, test results

Describing the offences as ‘unforgivable’, Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said he was pleased to see law enforcement agencies taking swift action on those suspected of engaging in such activities. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 13 — The authorities should take uncompromising action against those found falsifying Covid-19 vaccination records and test results, said Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

Describing the offences as “unforgivable”, he said he was pleased to see law enforcement agencies taking swift action on those suspected of engaging in such activities.

“Their greed for monetary gain and profit by taking advantage of the situation the world is facing cannot be taken lightly. The force of the law must be brought upon them,” he said during a press conference here.

“We cannot allow the innocent to be affected by their greed, because what they did can cause further infections, especially with the new Omicron variant which can be worse.”

He said he hoped the authorities would fully investigate the cases and be successful in eradicating the problem.

Hishammuddin is in Sabah for a two-day working visit to receive four littoral mission ships (LMS) on behalf of the Royal Malaysian Navy.

He was asked to comment on the recent arrests of individuals found to be issuing fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates.

Covid-19 vaccination is not mandatory in Malaysia but those opting not to take the vaccines face restrictions to their travel and daily activities.