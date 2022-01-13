Cops probing incidents of objects hurled at moving vehicles in Bintulu

At least two separate incidents of objects being thrown at moving cars have been reported on social media by victims, causing worry among road users. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

BINTULU, Jan 13 — Police have set up an investigation team to investigate incidents of objects being thrown at moving vehicles here.

When contacted, Bintulu police chief Supt Zulkipli Suhaili said the police have received reports on the incidents.

“We have set up an investigation team to hunt down the suspect of the incidents,” he said.

Zulkipli called on members of the public who witnessed such incidents or were victims to immediately lodge a police report and assist with the investigation.

In the first incident on Jan 2, driver Hirman Hossen from Tatau sustained head injuries requiring six stitches due to glass from the shattered windscreen and also the impact of the brick.

Other family members in the same car were unhurt in the incident.

On Facebook, he shared his family were in town from Sarikei for a New Year vacation and his children wanted to visit Tanjung Batu and Taman Tumbina.

According to him, an unknown man — believed to be of unsound mind — suddenly threw a rock at their moving car, which was on the main road.

Hirman said his family members were shaken by the incident but fortunately he managed to maintain control of the car.

“I stopped the car quite far from the scene because I was not sure of the motive of the suspect,” he said, adding the man remained in the middle of the road after throwing the rock.

Yesterday, social activist Abdul Kuddus Ramlee shared on Facebook a similar incident, which happened around 5pm during heavy rain when his car was driven by a family member along Jalan Sebiew.

Abdul Kuddus said an object smashed the front windscreen of his car and cracked it, but fortunately no one was injured.

In his latest post after he lodging a report today, he said police handling the case demonstrated a high level of professionalism.

Abdul Kuddus added the relevant government agencies should not just wait for people to complain before taking action but instead be more proactive.

“The slogan ‘Together We Make Bintulu Better’ will be tarnished with this kind of issue if no action is taken by all parties,” he said.

“The rapid development in Bintulu requires a safe and crime free environment.” — Borneo Post