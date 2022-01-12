Water taxis, integrated traffic signals to ease traffic congestion in Melaka, says state exco

A general view of Alor Gajah town in Melaka, November 8, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

ALOR GAJAH, Jan 12 — The Melaka state government has taken several measures to disperse traffic congestion in the state especially on weekends such as providing water taxi services and using an integrated traffic signals system.

State Housing, Local Government and Environment Committee chairman Datuk Zaidi Attan said the water taxi service would be operational as soon as possible to ply across Sungai Melaka covering a distance of 8.5 kilometres.

He said it was part of the state government’s efforts to promote tourism as well as to reduce traffic congestion in popular tourist spots in the state.

“Besides that, there are no more traffic lights using timers involving long periods of time, which is replaced by signals using car volume calculations,” he said.

He told this to reporters after handing over vehicle parking stickers for Melaka media practitioners at the Alor Gajah Municipal Council complex here today.

He said the state government was also looking at a traffic dispersal system by satellite to ensure that the Melaka people, as well as tourists, receive better services. — Bernama



